Orlando Bloom Returns Home From His UNICEF Trip in Africa
Orlando Bloom is all smiles as he makes his way out of LAX airport after a flight on Tuesday (February 21) in Los Angeles.
The 40-year-old actor and humanitarian was arriving home from UNICEF trip where he spent the weekend helping children in Africa.
Orlando has been an ambassador with UNICEF since 2009.
UNICEF helps protect and defend the rights of children as well as provides assistance to children and mothers in developing countries around the world.
While was in Africa, Orlando took to Instagram to share some videos and pictures from his trip.
