Tue, 21 February 2017 at 12:49 pm

Paris Jackson's Late Father Michael Is Her Inspiration For Everything She Does

Paris Jackson's Late Father Michael Is Her Inspiration For Everything She Does

Paris Jackson goes high fashion for CR Fashion Book‘s 10th edition issue in a interview with director Lee Daniels.

Here’s what the 18-year-old model and actress had to share with the mag:

On her inspiration coming from her late father Michael Jackson: “All of my inspiration. I would say 99 percent of my inspiration comes from him, because he has always been my world. He is my roots.”

On future plans and potential career in music: “I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It’s not something I see myself following career-wise. There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don’t want that to happen.”

One quality she wishes to possess from her dad: “Definitely his strength. He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with a much love and kindness as possible.”

For more from Paris, visit CRfashionbook.com.

Also pictured: Paris wearing a shirt with her dad’s name on it while heading to a friend’s house on Saturday (February 19) in Los Angeles.
