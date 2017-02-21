Paris Jackson's Late Father Michael Is Her Inspiration For Everything She Does

Paris Jackson goes high fashion for CR Fashion Book‘s 10th edition issue in a interview with director Lee Daniels.

Here’s what the 18-year-old model and actress had to share with the mag:

On her inspiration coming from her late father Michael Jackson: “All of my inspiration. I would say 99 percent of my inspiration comes from him, because he has always been my world. He is my roots.”

On future plans and potential career in music: “I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It’s not something I see myself following career-wise. There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don’t want that to happen.”

One quality she wishes to possess from her dad: “Definitely his strength. He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with a much love and kindness as possible.”

For more from Paris, visit CRfashionbook.com.

Also pictured: Paris wearing a shirt with her dad’s name on it while heading to a friend’s house on Saturday (February 19) in Los Angeles.