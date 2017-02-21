Prince Harry Cheers On Heads Together Team In Training!

Prince Harry is continuing to show his support for the Heads Together runners team!

The 32-year-old royal was all smiles while visiting the marathoners at the Quayside during their morning training session on Tuesday (February 21) in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

About 150 Team Heads Together volunteers are preparing to run in the marathon to support the cause. Heads Together helps raise awareness for mental health – Check out more here!

