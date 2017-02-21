Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 2:29 pm

Prince Harry Cheers On Heads Together Team In Training!

Prince Harry Cheers On Heads Together Team In Training!

Prince Harry is continuing to show his support for the Heads Together runners team!

The 32-year-old royal was all smiles while visiting the marathoners at the Quayside during their morning training session on Tuesday (February 21) in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

About 150 Team Heads Together volunteers are preparing to run in the marathon to support the cause. Heads Together helps raise awareness for mental health – Check out more here!

10+ pictures inside of Prince Harry visiting the Heads Together team…
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 01
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 02
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 03
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 04
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 05
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 06
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 07
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 08
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 09
prince harry cheers on heads together team in training 10

Credit: Chris Jackson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here