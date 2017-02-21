Rachel Lindsay's Father Sam Skipped 'Bachelor' Hometown Visit for This Reason

During The Bachelor hometown visits, Rachel Lindsay brought Nick Viall to her hometown to meet her family – but her father, a federal judge named Sam, was absent from the episode.

Many fans are wondering why Mr. Lindsay wasn’t featured in the episode, even though Rachel insisted he wanted to be there.

“He legitimately had business during the hometown date with Nick,” a source told Us Weekly. “He has nothing against the show, so he will definitely be part of The Bachelorette season.”

Rachel was named the next Bachelorette, even though she’s still competing in The Bachelor this season. Ultimately, this means she will not win this season.