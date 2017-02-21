Ricky Martin Says Every Decision He Makes is Based on His Kids
Ricky Martin is making an appearance on the latest episode of The Dr. Oz Show, airing on Wednesday (February 22), and he opens up about life as a dad!
The 45-year-old singer, who will soon be launching a Las Vegas residency, says that his kids play a part in every decision he makes in life.
“Everything that I do, every decision that I make is based on them—is based on their well-being,” Ricky said. “That was a commitment that I made when I decided to become a father. And they are a little bit like my religion because, they don’t know it, but they’re like little life-savers. Because once again, when I have to make a decision, whatever that decision is, I think of them and it turns out to be the right decision.”
