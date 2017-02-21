Top Stories
Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders &amp; Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 12:36 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Step Out for Lunch Date!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Step Out for Lunch Date!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham step out for a lunch date on Sunday (February 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old pregnant model and actress kept her baby bump covered in a long beige overcoat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Statham

Just a few days earlier, Rosie stepped out in public for the first time since announcing that she and her fiance are expecting their first child together.

Rosie revealed her baby news by posting a photo of her showing off her baby bump in a bikini on the beach.
Just Jared on Facebook
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 01
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 02
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 03
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 04
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 05
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 06
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 07
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 08
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham step out for lunch date 09

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Jason Statham, Pregnant Celebrities, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here