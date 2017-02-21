Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Step Out for Lunch Date!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham step out for a lunch date on Sunday (February 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old pregnant model and actress kept her baby bump covered in a long beige overcoat.

Just a few days earlier, Rosie stepped out in public for the first time since announcing that she and her fiance are expecting their first child together.

Rosie revealed her baby news by posting a photo of her showing off her baby bump in a bikini on the beach.