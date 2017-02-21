Selena Gomez Gives a Subtle Shout Out to Boyfriend The Weeknd

Selena Gomez just gave a small shout out to her boyfriend The Weeknd while hanging out with her mom!

While spending some quality time with family and friends, the 24-year-old singer and actress was spotted wearing a The Weeknd t-shirt!

Selena‘s mom Mandy took to her Instagram to share of a photo of the group posing together and fans immediately noticed Selena was wearing a red and black tee from his merch line.

“Family Game night!! I love them all even though they almost beat me up…” Mandy captioned the image.

Check out the cute photo below…