Tue, 21 February 2017 at 7:44 pm

Selena Gomez Is Selling Her Texas Home!

Selena Gomez Is Selling Her Texas Home!

Selena Gomez is getting rid of her Texas pad!

The 24-year-old singer and actress has reportedly listed her five-bedroom Fort Worth home for $2.9 million.

According to the home’s listing, the 1.5 acre private estate has amenities like a tennis-sport court, putting green, saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen and cabana.

“She is so busy, she ended up only spending holidays there. Her work schedule takes her all over the place. But she really loved hanging out with her family in that media room,” Selena‘s friend and real estate agent Ashley Cook told a local reality blog.

Ashley added, “Selena has owned other homes, but this property really was her first dream house.”

Pictured inside: Selena and a friend stopping at a juice bar before heading to a spa on Tuesday (February 21) in Los Angeles.

Photos: AKM/GSI
