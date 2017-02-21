Star Wars' Han Solo Movie: First Look Photo Revealed!

The first look photo from the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo movie has been released of the main cast members!

The photo was released in conjunction with a statement confirming the movie began principal filming yesterday.

The film will star Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in a statement. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

The untitled film is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018!

See the first look photo in full below…