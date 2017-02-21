Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 10:29 pm

Sterling K. Brown Cries on Facebook Live After 'This Is Us' Loses a Cast Member

Sterling K. Brown Cries on Facebook Live After 'This Is Us' Loses a Cast Member

Sterling K. Brown broadcasted on Facebook Live minutes after the latest episode of This Is Us ended on Tuesday night (February 21) and he teared up while discussing the devastating death scene that happened.

We’re not going to spoil who died right here, so don’t worry! You can go to our reactions post now for all the details on what happened during the episode.

Of course, don’t press play on Sterling‘s video if you don’t want to know what happened.

ARE YOU SAD about what happened during This Is Us tonight?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Facebook
Posted to: Sterling K Brown, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here