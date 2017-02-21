Steven Spielberg's Mother Leah Adler Dies at 97

Steven Spielberg is mourning the death of his mother Leah Adler, who passed away at the age of 97.

Leah died on Tuesday (February 21) at her home in Los Angeles with her children by her side, according to Variety.

Early on in life, Leah developed a passion for music and studied at the Music Conservatory in Cincinnati.

After remarrying in the 1960s, Leah eventually moved to Los Angeles and opened the kosher restaurant The Milky Way on Pico Blvd.

Leah is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. We send our thoughts and condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.