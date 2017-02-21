Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 10:15 pm

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading this post if you don’t want to be spoiled on what happened during the latest episode of NBC’s This Is Us.

One of the main characters on This Is Us sadly died during the latest episode of the series, leading up to the end of the first season.

We were warned that this episode was going to be super emotional and the show’s star Milo Ventimiglia wrote a note for his fans to excuse them from work on Wednesday so they can deal with their emotions.

Fans have taken to Twitter already to express their thoughts on the devastating ending to the episode. Celeb fans like Danielle Brooks were among those who shared their feelings on social media.

Read some tweets below and click inside for spoilers on the death!

Click inside for the spoilers on who died and read the tweets…

SPOILER ALERT

This is your final warning before we will reveal who died on the latest episode of This Is Us!

William, played by Ron Cephas Jones, passed away during the episode. His biological son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) took him on a road trip to Memphis so that William could show him where he started his music career. He sadly died during the trip.
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Television, This is Us

