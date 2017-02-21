'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading this post if you don’t want to be spoiled on what happened during the latest episode of NBC’s This Is Us.
One of the main characters on This Is Us sadly died during the latest episode of the series, leading up to the end of the first season.
We were warned that this episode was going to be super emotional and the show’s star Milo Ventimiglia wrote a note for his fans to excuse them from work on Wednesday so they can deal with their emotions.
Fans have taken to Twitter already to express their thoughts on the devastating ending to the episode. Celeb fans like Danielle Brooks were among those who shared their feelings on social media.
Read some tweets below and click inside for spoilers on the death!
I think this show has the whole world breathing together tonight. So beautiful. #ThisIsUs
— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) February 22, 2017
Click inside for the spoilers on who died and read the tweets…
SPOILER ALERT
This is your final warning before we will reveal who died on the latest episode of This Is Us!
William, played by Ron Cephas Jones, passed away during the episode. His biological son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) took him on a road trip to Memphis so that William could show him where he started his music career. He sadly died during the trip.
CHILLS. The music in this episode is amazing too. #ThisIsIs
— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) February 22, 2017
Who was not laughing & sobbing at the same time when the ducks came walking across the road. There's your ducks William #ThisIsUs
— Vicki Wheeler (@vwc1961) February 22, 2017
Never have I ever loved a character as much as William. My heart feels a little broken, and my living floor a little flooded. #ThisIsUs
— Momma Bear (@NewMommaBear) February 22, 2017
Sobbed uncontrollably at William's death on #ThisIsUs, I have no clue how to prepare for Jack's. Will there be grief counseling for fans?
— Brittany Lights (@BLights_) February 22, 2017
I will miss William 😔 💔#RonCephasJones #ThisIsUs
— jj (@jjcbs2) February 22, 2017
#ThisIsUs William reminds us that what we leave are all the lives we touch. Randall. Learn from him. Work doesn't define us.
— Laura Corriss (@LauraCorriss) February 22, 2017
@NBCThisisUs I can't stop sobbing…..William rest in peace beautiful beautiful soul.
😎🌻♩♩🎹
— Suz (@flowerofthesun) February 22, 2017
trying to take deep breathes right along with Randall and William.. i just can't😭😭 #ThisIsUs
— Cami Scroggins (@camiiiishae) February 22, 2017
#ThisIsUs William embracing his mom after he crosses over…….beautiful😇
— Joyce Guerra (@GuerraJoyce) February 22, 2017
#ThisIsUs. 😭😭 Knew it was coming, but OH NO. Such a beautiful, tragic goodbye. William went Home tonight and Mama was waiting. Well done!
— Sandra AB (@bobswife64) February 22, 2017
Sobbing like a baby RIP William. What a beautiful episode #ThisIsUs
— Erin (@ekatyholmes92) February 22, 2017
I wish Jack and William could have met!!! It would have been so heartwarming 😭😭😭 #ThisIsUs
— Mariela (@4marielaroque) February 22, 2017