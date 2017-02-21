Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 8:43 am

Today Show's Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl Haley Joy!

Today show anchor Hoda Kotb announced some very exciting news on the air this morning – she adopted a newborn baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb!

“She’s a Valentine’s baby,” Hoda told the studio during a live call from her home. “She is the love of my life.”

“This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world,” Matt Lauer said upon hearing the news.

“How hard it has been to keep this secret,” Hoda‘s pal and co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford said. “I have the biggest mouth in the world and I’ve said zilch.”

See Haley’s first photo in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Haley Kotb, Hoda Kotb

