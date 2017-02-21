Today Show's Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl Haley Joy!

Today show anchor Hoda Kotb announced some very exciting news on the air this morning – she adopted a newborn baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb!

“She’s a Valentine’s baby,” Hoda told the studio during a live call from her home. “She is the love of my life.”

“This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world,” Matt Lauer said upon hearing the news.

“How hard it has been to keep this secret,” Hoda‘s pal and co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford said. “I have the biggest mouth in the world and I’ve said zilch.”

See Haley’s first photo in the video below…