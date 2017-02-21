Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 1:35 pm

Tokio Hotel Premiere 'What If' Music Video - Watch Here!

Tokio Hotel Premiere 'What If' Music Video - Watch Here!

Tokio Hotel have just dropped the music video for their latest single “What If“!

The track is off the band’s – consisting of Bill and Tom Kaulitz, Georg Listing, and Gustav Schafer – upcoming fifth studio album Dream Machine, which is due out on March 3.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tokio Hotel

“This is the album that we always wanted to make – just us four, without someone telling us what to do. It felt like 15 years ago in the rehearsal room,” Bill expressed. “We did not need a producer or any songwriter, we are now in a position to take control. As a band, we are finally able to realize ourselves honestly musically.”

Watch the music video below…


Tokio Hotel – ‘What If’ (Official Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Bill Kaulitz, Georg Listing, Gustav Schafer, Music, Music Video, Tokio Hotel, Tom Kaulitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here