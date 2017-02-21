Tokio Hotel Premiere 'What If' Music Video - Watch Here!
Tokio Hotel have just dropped the music video for their latest single “What If“!
The track is off the band’s – consisting of Bill and Tom Kaulitz, Georg Listing, and Gustav Schafer – upcoming fifth studio album Dream Machine, which is due out on March 3.
“This is the album that we always wanted to make – just us four, without someone telling us what to do. It felt like 15 years ago in the rehearsal room,” Bill expressed. “We did not need a producer or any songwriter, we are now in a position to take control. As a band, we are finally able to realize ourselves honestly musically.”
Watch the music video below…
Tokio Hotel – ‘What If’ (Official Video)