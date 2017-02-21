Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 12:06 pm

Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump's Speech Against Hatred & Anti-Semitism

Celebrities and Twitter users are taking to the social media site to react to Donald Trump‘s visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which happened on Tuesday (February 21) in Washington, DC.

The President said of his visit to the museum that it is a “meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance, and hatreds in all of its very ugly forms.”

In addition, he denounced anti-semitism after weeks of citizens asking him to do so.

Read some of the reactions to the speech below…

