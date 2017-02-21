Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump's Speech Against Hatred & Anti-Semitism
Celebrities and Twitter users are taking to the social media site to react to Donald Trump‘s visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which happened on Tuesday (February 21) in Washington, DC.
The President said of his visit to the museum that it is a “meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance, and hatreds in all of its very ugly forms.”
In addition, he denounced anti-semitism after weeks of citizens asking him to do so.
Read some of the reactions to the speech below…
I'm remembering when you bullied the Jewish reporter, told him to 'Sit Down' as I listen to you here Donald. https://t.co/jA4CHglmUZ
— Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) February 21, 2017
Trump denounces recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks. Which he caused.
— Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) February 21, 2017
Trump at the African American Museum to show commitment to black folks & yet not once has he invited Frederick Douglass to a round of golf.
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 21, 2017
Trump at the African American Museum and the choir says… pic.twitter.com/ZzEpk8E1W5
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 21, 2017
Actually Donald Trump suggested execution for 5 young black men in Central Park jogger case. They were wrongfully convicted and exonerated. https://t.co/seEGwY2BE5
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 21, 2017
Trump today: I denounce anti-Semitism "wherever I get a chance, I do it." https://t.co/qp3fzXf3yI
Last week: pic.twitter.com/0rftJU2dul
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 21, 2017
While touring African American museum, Trump tells reporters he will visit Holocaust museum soon: 'very important, very important to me'
— Andrew Rafferty (@AndrewNBCNews) February 21, 2017
Trump seems way angrier about Nordstrom’s, SNL, and what happened in Sweden than he is about anti-Semitism.
— Touré (@Toure) February 21, 2017