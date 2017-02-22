Top Stories
Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 11:15 pm

'Alien: Covenant' Drops New Prologue Sneak Peek - Watch Here!

Check out this brand new clip from the upcoming film Alien: Covenant, titled “The Prologue: Last Supper”!

The sneak peek introduces the crew and their android, Walter, on board the Covenant, as they enjoy one last meal together before cryosleep.

Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and more, the film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world.

When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19!


Alien: Covenant – “Prologue: Last Supper”
Photos: RSA Films
