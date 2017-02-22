'Alien: Covenant' Drops New Prologue Sneak Peek - Watch Here!

Check out this brand new clip from the upcoming film Alien: Covenant, titled “The Prologue: Last Supper”!

The sneak peek introduces the crew and their android, Walter, on board the Covenant, as they enjoy one last meal together before cryosleep.

Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and more, the film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world.

When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19!



Alien: Covenant – “Prologue: Last Supper”