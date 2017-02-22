Allison Williams On Going Blonde: 'I'm So Stressed'

Allison Williams isn’t having the easiest time adjusting to the up keep of her newly blonde hair.

While making an appearance on Live with Kelly, the 28-year-old Girls opened up about the difficulty of having blonde hair and her husband Ricky Van Veen‘s take on her new look. “I’m so stressed about it. It feels different, its not as soft as it used to be. I try to brush it more slowly than a person brushing a dead person’s hair.”

“Not only do I have a satin pillowcase, I have a satin eye mask so the back of my eye mask doesn’t pull on my hair,” Allison added. “And I sleep in, like, a bonnet. It’s very cute, my divorce is imminent. [My husband] does like it, he’s very sweet except he’s always like ‘it’s so nice, when do you think you’re gonna go back?”

That same day, Allison joined her co-star Daniel Kaluuya and writer-director Jordan Peele at their BUILD Series panel for their latest film Get Out, which hits theaters on February 24!



