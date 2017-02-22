Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 12:01 pm

Allison Williams On Going Blonde: 'I'm So Stressed'

Allison Williams On Going Blonde: 'I'm So Stressed'

Allison Williams isn’t having the easiest time adjusting to the up keep of her newly blonde hair.

While making an appearance on Live with Kelly, the 28-year-old Girls opened up about the difficulty of having blonde hair and her husband Ricky Van Veen‘s take on her new look. “I’m so stressed about it. It feels different, its not as soft as it used to be. I try to brush it more slowly than a person brushing a dead person’s hair.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Williams

“Not only do I have a satin pillowcase, I have a satin eye mask so the back of my eye mask doesn’t pull on my hair,” Allison added. “And I sleep in, like, a bonnet. It’s very cute, my divorce is imminent. [My husband] does like it, he’s very sweet except he’s always like ‘it’s so nice, when do you think you’re gonna go back?”

That same day, Allison joined her co-star Daniel Kaluuya and writer-director Jordan Peele at their BUILD Series panel for their latest film Get Out, which hits theaters on February 24!


Allison Williams Goes Blonde
Just Jared on Facebook
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 01
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 02
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 03
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 04
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 05
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 06
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 07
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 08
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 09
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 10
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 11
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 12
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 13
allison williams on going blonde im so stressed 14

Credit: Noam Galai; Photos: BUILD Series
Posted to: Allison Williams, Daniel Kaluuya, jordan peele

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here