Amanda Seyfried Covers Up Her Baby Bump on Her Morning Walk

Amanda Seyfried rocks a pair of leopard print sunglasses as she steps out on Tuesday morning (February 21) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress covered up her growing baby bump in sweats as she took her dog Finn for a walk.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

Amanda recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and fiance Thomas Sadoski enjoying some down time knitting together.

Check out the cute pic below!

His'n hers A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Amanda Seyfried taking her dog for an early morning walk…