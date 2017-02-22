Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 4:00 am

Amanda Seyfried Covers Up Her Baby Bump on Her Morning Walk

Amanda Seyfried Covers Up Her Baby Bump on Her Morning Walk

Amanda Seyfried rocks a pair of leopard print sunglasses as she steps out on Tuesday morning (February 21) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress covered up her growing baby bump in sweats as she took her dog Finn for a walk.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

Amanda recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and fiance Thomas Sadoski enjoying some down time knitting together.

Check out the cute pic below!

His'n hers

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

10+ pictures inside of Amanda Seyfried taking her dog for an early morning walk…
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 01
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 02
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 03
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 04
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 05
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 06
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 07
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 08
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 09
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 10
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 11
amanda seyfried covers up her baby bump 12

