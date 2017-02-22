Amanda Seyfried Covers Up Her Baby Bump on Her Morning Walk
Amanda Seyfried rocks a pair of leopard print sunglasses as she steps out on Tuesday morning (February 21) in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old actress covered up her growing baby bump in sweats as she took her dog Finn for a walk.
Amanda recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and fiance Thomas Sadoski enjoying some down time knitting together.
