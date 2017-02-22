Billie Lourd Posts Sweet Throwback Pic with Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is remembering her late mother Carrie Fisher with a sweet picture.

The 24-year-old Scream Queens actress took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her mom from when she was a child.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Lourd

Billie lost both her mother and grandma Debbie Reynolds within two days of each other back in December.

During this difficult time, Billie has been laying low from the spotlight and has been spending time with boyfriend Taylor Lautner and friends as she’s trying to “find the funny” again.

Check out Billie‘s post below.

✨😇✨ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Also pictured inside: Billie and Taylor holding hands as they step out for date night on Tuesday night (February 21) in Los Angeles.