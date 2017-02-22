Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 9:20 am

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Performers List!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Performers List!

The 2017 Brit Awards are coming up in just a couple of hours!

The show is set to begin live at around 2pm EST/11am PST and will be airing from London, England. If you’re in America, you can watch the show via a live stream, and it will also air on BBC America later tonight. In the UK, tune into ITV to watch the show live.

Katy Perry was just added to the lineup – her last performance at the award show was back in 2014.

Click inside for the full list of performers for tonight’s Brit Awards

Katy Perry
Ed Sheeran
Robbie Williams
Bruno Mars
The 1975
Little Mix
Emeli Sandé
Skepta

