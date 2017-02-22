Brit Awards 2017 - Full Performers List!

The 2017 Brit Awards are coming up in just a couple of hours!

The show is set to begin live at around 2pm EST/11am PST and will be airing from London, England. If you’re in America, you can watch the show via a live stream, and it will also air on BBC America later tonight. In the UK, tune into ITV to watch the show live.

Katy Perry was just added to the lineup – her last performance at the award show was back in 2014.

Katy Perry

Ed Sheeran

Robbie Williams

Bruno Mars

The 1975

Little Mix

Emeli Sandé

Skepta