Brit Awards 2017 Live Stream Video - How & Where to Watch!

The 2017 Brit Awards are starting up shortly and it’s going to be such a star-studded show!

Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and many more are set to perform at the show – be sure to see the full list of performers if you missed it!

The show is set to air live from The O2 arena in London, England and we have the live stream, below, for you to watch! In addition, if you’re in the UK, you can watch live on ITV. In the United States, the show will air on BBC America later tonight.

The live stream of the show is starting soon, so stay tuned!