Brit Awards 2017 Nominations List - Refresh Your Memory!

The 2017 Brit Awards are airing later today, and we have the full list of nominations here to refresh your memory before the big show!

The show is set to air live from the O2 area in London, and will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis. If you don’t live in the UK, you can watch on BBC America later tonight! If you live in the UK, tune into ITV to catch the event.

Be sure to check out the full list of performers set to hit the stage during the show. It’s going to be a big night!

Click inside for the full list of nominations…

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made In the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots