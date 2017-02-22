Brit Awards 2017 Nominations List - Refresh Your Memory!
The 2017 Brit Awards are airing later today, and we have the full list of nominations here to refresh your memory before the big show!
The show is set to air live from the O2 area in London, and will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis. If you don’t live in the UK, you can watch on BBC America later tonight! If you live in the UK, tune into ITV to catch the event.
Be sure to check out the full list of performers set to hit the stage during the show. It’s going to be a big night!
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
BRITISH SINGLE
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made In the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots