Brit Awards 2017 - Winners List Revealed!

The 2017 Brit Awards just wrapped up and the full winners list has been revealed!

There were some really big winners throughout the night including Beyonce and Drake, who both won in their respective International Artist category!

If you missed it, be sure to check out the coverage from the Brit Awards throughout the evening!

If you don’t live in the UK, you can watch the show on BBC America later tonight, so be sure to tune in.

Click inside for the full list of winners…

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Craig David

David Bowie – WINNER

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé – WINNER

Lianne La Havas

Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975 – WINNER

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man – WINNER

Skepta

Stormzy

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex – WINNER

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie – Blackstar – WINNER

Kano – Made In the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History – WINNER

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake – WINNER

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé – WINNER

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest – WINNER

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

Adele – WINNER