Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 4:46 pm

Brit Awards 2017 - Winners List Revealed!

The 2017 Brit Awards just wrapped up and the full winners list has been revealed!

There were some really big winners throughout the night including Beyonce and Drake, who both won in their respective International Artist category!

If you missed it, be sure to check out the coverage from the Brit Awards throughout the evening!

If you don’t live in the UK, you can watch the show on BBC America later tonight, so be sure to tune in.

Click inside for the full list of winners…

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Craig David
David Bowie – WINNER
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé – WINNER
Lianne La Havas
Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975 – WINNER
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man – WINNER
Skepta
Stormzy

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex – WINNER
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar – WINNER
Kano – Made In the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History – WINNER
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake – WINNER
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé – WINNER
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest – WINNER
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots

GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
Adele – WINNER
