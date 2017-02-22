Brooklyn Beckham Keeps Collarbone Injury Under Cover at 2017 Brit Awards

Brooklyn Beckham may have just broken his collarbone but that didn’t stop him from attending the 2017 Brit Awards!

The 17-year-old model and photographer stepped out at the award show on Wednesday evening (February 22) at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Brooklyn has been wearing a sling around his arm but kept it under cover with an over sized coat while walking on the red carpet.

He seems to be having a great time at the show and even went live on Instagram to stream some of the show!

Be sure to tune into the live stream of the show while it airs tonight!