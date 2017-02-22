Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 7:54 pm

Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at 2017 Brit Awards - Watch!

Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at 2017 Brit Awards - Watch!

Bruno Mars rocks out on stage during the 2017 Brit Awards!

The 31-entertainer performed his hit song “That’s What I Like” during the awards show on Wednesday night (February 22) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bruno Mars

Bruno showed off his dancing skills during his performance as he got the audience up on their feet to dance along.

You can check out the full list of winners from the night’s awards show here!

Watch Bruno’s full performance below!


Bruno Mars – Brit Awards 2017
Just Jared on Facebook
bruno mars performs at 2017 brit awards 01
bruno mars performs at 2017 brit awards 02
bruno mars performs at 2017 brit awards 03
bruno mars performs at 2017 brit awards 04
bruno mars performs at 2017 brit awards 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Brit Awards, Bruno Mars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here