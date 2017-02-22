Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at 2017 Brit Awards - Watch!

Bruno Mars rocks out on stage during the 2017 Brit Awards!

The 31-entertainer performed his hit song “That’s What I Like” during the awards show on Wednesday night (February 22) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Bruno showed off his dancing skills during his performance as he got the audience up on their feet to dance along.

You can check out the full list of winners from the night’s awards show here!

Watch Bruno’s full performance below!



Bruno Mars – Brit Awards 2017