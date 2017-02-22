Calvin Harris Has a New Song Coming Out with Frank Ocean!

Get ready for new music from Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean!

The DJ and the singer have teamed up on a new song – “Slide” – together.

Calvin took to Twitter to share the album artwork for their new single.

Frank and Migos provide the vocals on the track that Calvin produced and mixed.

No word yet on when “Slide” is going to be released yet.

This will be Frank‘s first new music since his 2016 album Blonde.

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS pic.twitter.com/UvsJzm9F6k — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 21, 2017

