Celebrities React to NASA's New Planet Announcement - Read the Tweets
NASA Announced on Wednesday (February 22) that they recently found seven Earth-sized planets around a star outside of our solar system – and three are in a habitable zone.
The “habitable zone” is the area around the parent star where a planet could have liquid water.
This discovery is a big deal because it now sets a record for the greatest number of habitable planets found outside of a planet. All seven could potentially have liquid water, which is the key to our survival on other planets under the right atmospheric conditions.
“This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said in a statement. “Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.” Watch a video below to find out more info…
Click inside to read tweets from celebs about the discovery…
I'd be happy with any news @NASA makes about a discovery beyond our solar system except if they announce finding this👇🏻🙄😳#findoutin50minutes pic.twitter.com/DEXJKdxDN3
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 22, 2017
#asknasa Have youbern able to determine how many planets actually orbit TRAPPIST-1? Is it just the 7 or are there more?
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 22, 2017
I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE @NASA https://t.co/fzC2p0cNdn
— Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) February 22, 2017
They say we won’t get to these planets in our lifetime… So Aliens feel free to pick me up on your way! 👽
— Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) February 22, 2017
Scientists have yet to confirm if the planets have weed and pizza proven it's habitable https://t.co/jQy1sl8yaU
— Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) February 22, 2017
Take me to your leader. #becurious
Thrilling discovery of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby star https://t.co/SZXueYtX9Y
— Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) February 22, 2017
Very cool indeed https://t.co/LeeDXwzsLZ
— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) February 22, 2017
Now we're talking https://t.co/oSeen0tCR3
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 22, 2017
Oh my!!!! Yes!!!! https://t.co/uF9KzuaIV9
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 22, 2017