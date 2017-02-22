Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 2:15 pm

Celebrities React to NASA's New Planet Announcement - Read the Tweets

NASA Announced on Wednesday (February 22) that they recently found seven Earth-sized planets around a star outside of our solar system – and three are in a habitable zone.

The “habitable zone” is the area around the parent star where a planet could have liquid water.

This discovery is a big deal because it now sets a record for the greatest number of habitable planets found outside of a planet. All seven could potentially have liquid water, which is the key to our survival on other planets under the right atmospheric conditions.

“This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said in a statement. “Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.” Watch a video below to find out more info…

