Charli XCX, Pixie Lott & Nicole Scherzinger Get Fashionable at Brit Awards 2017

These ladies brought their fashion A game to the 2017 Brit Awards!

Charli XCX stepped out on the red carpet at the award show in a chic purple dress on Wednesday evening (February 22) at The O2 Arena in London, England.

She was also joined on the carpet by Nicole Scherzinger, who donned a matching dress and knee high boots, and Pixie Lott, who was wearing a chain cut-out dress.

FYI: Charli is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress. Pixie is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress.