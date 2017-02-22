Charli XCX, Pixie Lott & Nicole Scherzinger Get Fashionable at Brit Awards 2017

Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 3:25 pm

These ladies brought their fashion A game to the 2017 Brit Awards!

Charli XCX stepped out on the red carpet at the award show in a chic purple dress on Wednesday evening (February 22) at The O2 Arena in London, England.

She was also joined on the carpet by Nicole Scherzinger, who donned a matching dress and knee high boots, and Pixie Lott, who was wearing a chain cut-out dress.

Be sure to tune into the live stream of the show while it airs tonight!

FYI: Charli is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress. Pixie is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress.
