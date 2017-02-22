Charlie Hunnam Shares Thoughts on 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff

Charlie Hunnam is opening up about the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC, which was ordered to series by FX late last year.

The 36-year-old actor starred on Sons of Anarchy but (spoiler alert!), his character was killed off on the show.

“I really think that, honestly, anything that Kurt [Sutter] is doing I’m excited about, ’cause I think he’s a phenomenal writer and has such a unique voice and vision,” Charlie told EW. “I obviously got to know very, very well the world of California motorcycle clubs and I just think it’s a very rich, vital, exciting world…I think that the idea is that they’re going to focus on Mayans, so it’s exciting. I’ll certainly be tuning in.”

Charlie previously said that he’d be down to reprise his role as Jax on the series.