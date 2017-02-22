Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 8:45 am

Charlie Hunnam Shares Thoughts on 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff

Charlie Hunnam Shares Thoughts on 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff

Charlie Hunnam is opening up about the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC, which was ordered to series by FX late last year.

The 36-year-old actor starred on Sons of Anarchy but (spoiler alert!), his character was killed off on the show.

“I really think that, honestly, anything that Kurt [Sutter] is doing I’m excited about, ’cause I think he’s a phenomenal writer and has such a unique voice and vision,” Charlie told EW. “I obviously got to know very, very well the world of California motorcycle clubs and I just think it’s a very rich, vital, exciting world…I think that the idea is that they’re going to focus on Mayans, so it’s exciting. I’ll certainly be tuning in.”

Charlie previously said that he’d be down to reprise his role as Jax on the series.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 01
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 02
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 03
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 04
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 05
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 06
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 07
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 08
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 09
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 10
charlie hunnam sons of anarchy spinoff 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here