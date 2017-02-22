Charlize Theron is a Bombshell on New 'Atomic Blonde' Poster

Check out this first look poster for the upcoming movie Atomic Blonde!

Starring Charlize Theron, the action-thriller follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission.

Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Atomic Blonde hits theaters on July 28.

Bigger poster below…