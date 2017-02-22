Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 1:44 am

Dakota Johnson Hosts Vanity Fair's Toast to Young Hollywood!

Dakota Johnson Hosts Vanity Fair's Toast to Young Hollywood!

Dakota Johnson hits the red carpet while hosting the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood on Tuesday (February 21) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress hosted the event alongside the mag’s executive editor Krista Smith.

Some of the other stars at the event included recent Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo and Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan.

Max Minghella, Lydia Hearst, and engaged couple Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana were also seen on the red carpet.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Christian Dior dress. Cynthia is wearing a J. Crew outfit. Cara is wearing a Rubin Singer dress.

15+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and others on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 01
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 02
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 03
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 04
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 05
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 06
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 07
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 08
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 09
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 10
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 11
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 12
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 13
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 14
dakota johnson vanity fair toast to young hollywood 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Week, Angela Sarafyan, Cara Santana, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Metcalfe, Lydia Hearst, Max Minghella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here