Dakota Johnson Hosts Vanity Fair's Toast to Young Hollywood!

Dakota Johnson hits the red carpet while hosting the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood on Tuesday (February 21) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress hosted the event alongside the mag’s executive editor Krista Smith.

Some of the other stars at the event included recent Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo and Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan.

Max Minghella, Lydia Hearst, and engaged couple Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana were also seen on the red carpet.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Christian Dior dress. Cynthia is wearing a J. Crew outfit. Cara is wearing a Rubin Singer dress.

15+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and others on the red carpet…