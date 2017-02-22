Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Demi Lovato Spills About Boyfriend Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos (Video)

Demi Lovato is opening up about her her new boyfriend, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos!

While making an appearance on The Ellen Show, the 24-year-old entertainer spilled on Guilherme and his career.

“It’s cage fighting…it is dangerous,” she explained before revealing that she gets nervous when he’s in the ring.

Even though things may get intense in the sport, Demi made sure to add that he’s super sweet!

Demi also opened up about her see-through Grammys dress, her tough competition and her upcoming mental health documentary.

Hear all that Demi had to say in the video below…

Click inside to watch the hilarious video of Demi and Ellen playing a Sumo wrestling game…
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
