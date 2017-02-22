Destry Allyn Spielberg Stars In Her First Ever Fashion Editorial For 'Haunted' Mag!
Destry Allyn Spielberg, daughter of legendary director Steven Spielberg, stars in her first ever major fashion editorial for Haunted Magazine‘s latest issue, provided exclusively to Just Jared!
The 20-year-old model rocks a variety of fierce looks in the editorial photographed by Ali Daniel Flores exclusively for DT Model Management, which represents a few other celebrity children including Dylan Penn and Ireland Baldwin.
Destry recently opened up about the challenges of launching a career under her father’s shadow: “I have a stage name, which is Destry Allyn. And as much as I love my name, it is literally, my last name — like any other person,” Destry told ET.
“Unfortunately, and fortunately, it is an iconic name,” Destry added. “When you hear ‘Spielberg,’ you think of Steven. And, starting to become a woman, and kind of shining light on me, I’m trying to do Destry Allyn, because that’s who I am.”