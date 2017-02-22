Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 3:19 am

Dove Cameron, Maddie Ziegler, & Ariel Winter Glam Up for Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood Party!

Dove Cameron, Maddie Ziegler, & Ariel Winter Glam Up for Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood Party!

Dove Cameron, Maddie Ziegler, and Ariel Winter walk the red carpet while attending the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood on Tuesday (February 21) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the other chic young stars in attendance at the event included Emily Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Rowan Blanchard, Sofia Carson, Annalise Basso, Katherine Hughes, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Serayah, and Fifth Harmony singers Normani Kordei and Ally Brooke.

The event is held each year to kick off the week leading up to the Oscars!

FYI: Dove is wearing an Elizabeth and James dress. Emily is wearing a Red Valentino dress, Nicholas Kirkwood heels, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Normani is wearing a Tracy Reese dress, Brian Atwood shoes, a Lena Erziak bag, and Swarovski jewelry. Rowan is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress. Yara is wearing Chanel.
Just Jared on Facebook
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 01
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 02
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 03
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 04
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 05
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 06
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 07
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 08
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 09
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 10
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 11
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 12
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 13
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 14
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 15
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 16
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 17
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 18
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 19
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 20
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 21
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 22
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 23
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 24
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 25
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 26
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 27
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 28
dove cameron maddie ziegler ariel winter young hollywood party 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Week, Ally Brooke, Annalise Basso, Ariel Winter, Dove Cameron, Emily Robinson, Katherine Hughes, Maddie Ziegler, Normani Kordei, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rowan Blanchard, Serayah, Sofia Carson, Yara Shahidi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here