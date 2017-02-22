Dove Cameron, Maddie Ziegler, & Ariel Winter Glam Up for Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood Party!

Dove Cameron, Maddie Ziegler, and Ariel Winter walk the red carpet while attending the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood on Tuesday (February 21) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the other chic young stars in attendance at the event included Emily Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Rowan Blanchard, Sofia Carson, Annalise Basso, Katherine Hughes, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Serayah, and Fifth Harmony singers Normani Kordei and Ally Brooke.

The event is held each year to kick off the week leading up to the Oscars!

FYI: Dove is wearing an Elizabeth and James dress. Emily is wearing a Red Valentino dress, Nicholas Kirkwood heels, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Normani is wearing a Tracy Reese dress, Brian Atwood shoes, a Lena Erziak bag, and Swarovski jewelry. Rowan is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress. Yara is wearing Chanel.