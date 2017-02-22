Dua Lipa Debuts 'Thinkin 'Bout You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa hits the bed in the just released music video for “Thinkin ‘Bout You“!

The track is not a single but it will be included on her highly anticipated self-titled debut album, which will officially hit stores worldwide on June 2 via Warner Bros. Records.

Dua is about to embark on her first-ever North American headlining tour, she will be touring from February 24th through March 17th, with stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York and Los Angeles.

Dua Lipa – Thinkin ‘Bout You (Official Video)