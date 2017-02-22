Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 10:37 am

Dua Lipa Debuts 'Thinkin 'Bout You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa Debuts 'Thinkin 'Bout You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa hits the bed in the just released music video for “Thinkin ‘Bout You“!

The track is not a single but it will be included on her highly anticipated self-titled debut album, which will officially hit stores worldwide on June 2 via Warner Bros. Records.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

Dua is about to embark on her first-ever North American headlining tour, she will be touring from February 24th through March 17th, with stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York and Los Angeles.

In case you missed it, check out our exclusive Q&A with rising songstress Dua here!


Dua Lipa – Thinkin ‘Bout You (Official Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Dua Lipa, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here