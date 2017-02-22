Dua Lipa & Emeli Sandé Get Chic for Brit Awards 2017

Dua Lipa and Emeli Sandé totally rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards!

The ladies stepped out at the award show held at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

Dua and Emeli were joined on the carpet by nominees Nao and Anne-Marie.

Nao is up for Best British Female Solo Artist while Anne-Marie is nominated for British Breakthrough Act as well as British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for her song “Rockabye” with Clean Bandit.

Emeli is also nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist and set to take to the stage for a performance during the show.

Be sure to tune into the live stream of the show while it airs.