Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 2:13 pm

Dua Lipa & Emeli Sandé Get Chic for Brit Awards 2017

Dua Lipa & Emeli Sandé Get Chic for Brit Awards 2017

Dua Lipa and Emeli Sandé totally rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards!

The ladies stepped out at the award show held at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

Dua and Emeli were joined on the carpet by nominees Nao and Anne-Marie.

Nao is up for Best British Female Solo Artist while Anne-Marie is nominated for British Breakthrough Act as well as British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for her song “Rockabye” with Clean Bandit.

Emeli is also nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist and set to take to the stage for a performance during the show.

Be sure to tune into the live stream of the show while it airs.
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa emile sande 2017 brit awards 01
dua lipa emile sande 2017 brit awards 02
dua lipa emile sande 2017 brit awards 03
dua lipa emile sande 2017 brit awards 04
dua lipa emile sande 2017 brit awards 05
dua lipa emile sande 2017 brit awards 06
dua lipa emile sande 2017 brit awards 07
dua lipa emile sande 2017 brit awards 08
dua lipa=emile sande 2017 brit awards 01
dua lipa=emile sande 2017 brit awards 02
dua lipa=emile sande 2017 brit awards 03
dua lipa=emile sande 2017 brit awards 04
dua lipa=emile sande 2017 brit awards 05
dua lipa=emile sande 2017 brit awards 06
dua lipa=emile sande 2017 brit awards 07
dua lipa=emile sande 2017 brit awards 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Brit Awards, Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa, Emeli Sande, Nao

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here