Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 1:13 pm

Ed Sheeran Set To Debut Something Special At 2017 Brit Awards!

Ed Sheeran has got something up his sleeve for tonight’s 2017 Brit Awards!

The 26-year-old “Shape Of You” hit-maker rocked a navy blue ensemble to hit the red carpet at the big award ceremony held at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

Ed is set to hit the stage as a performer this evening.

“Playing the Brit awards tonight, debut-ing something special, tune in x,” Ed captioned with his Instagram post.

Tune into the live stream of the show to watch everything go down while it airs live.
Photos: Getty
