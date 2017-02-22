Ed Sheeran Set To Debut Something Special At 2017 Brit Awards!

Ed Sheeran has got something up his sleeve for tonight’s 2017 Brit Awards!

The 26-year-old “Shape Of You” hit-maker rocked a navy blue ensemble to hit the red carpet at the big award ceremony held at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

Ed is set to hit the stage as a performer this evening.

“Playing the Brit awards tonight, debut-ing something special, tune in x,” Ed captioned with his Instagram post.

Tune into the live stream of the show to watch everything go down while it airs live.