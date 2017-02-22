Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 9:18 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Run Around Town During Milan Fashion Week

Gigi & Bella Hadid Run Around Town During Milan Fashion Week

Gigi and Bella Hadid look super stylish as they leave Ceresio 7 restaurant on Wednesday night (February 22) in Milan, Italy.

The model sisters grabbed a bite to eat after they strutted their way down the runway in sexy sheer outfits during the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Earlier that day, Gigi and Bella hid behind sunglasses as they headed out of their hotel for a busy day of work.

Bella recently took to Instagram to share her “Emotions of fashion week.”

Check out the post below!

Emotions of fashion month Ciao Milano

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

