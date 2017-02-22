Gigi & Bella Hadid Run Around Town During Milan Fashion Week
Gigi and Bella Hadid look super stylish as they leave Ceresio 7 restaurant on Wednesday night (February 22) in Milan, Italy.
The model sisters grabbed a bite to eat after they strutted their way down the runway in sexy sheer outfits during the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week.
Earlier that day, Gigi and Bella hid behind sunglasses as they headed out of their hotel for a busy day of work.
Bella recently took to Instagram to share her “Emotions of fashion week.”
