Gwen Stefani Gushes About Blake Shelton On 'Late Night': 'He Is The Most Incredible Guy'

Gwen Stefani can’t help but gush about boyfriend Blake Shelton!

“I love Blake!” the 47-year-old entertainer expressed while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (February 21) in New York City. “He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”

Gwen also talked about Blake being her competition on the new season of The Voice.

“He is in trouble this season because I’m about ready to get on that,” Gwen told Seth. “He’s been on the couch a few nights so far.”



