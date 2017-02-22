Harrison Ford Gets Back in the Air After Scary Plane Landing

Harrison Ford had a frightening close call last week while flying, but he’s already back in the air.

The 74-year-old actor was spotted taking off from Santa Monica airport on Wednesday (February 22) just a week after he mistakenly landed as an American Airlines plane was taxing on the runway.

A video later surfaced of the landing.

Also pictured below: Harrison does some shopping for a new set of hiking gear at REI the day before in Los Angeles.

15+ pictures inside of Harrison Ford out and about after the airport incident…