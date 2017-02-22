Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 12:58 am

Hugh Jackman Grabs Dinner with His Mom in London!

Hugh Jackman Grabs Dinner with His Mom in London!

It’s a mother-son night out!

Hugh Jackman is all smiles as he and his mom Grace Watson leave dinner together on Tuesday night (February 21) at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London, England.

The 48-year-old actor has been busy promoting his latest Wolverine film Logan around the world.

Before heading out to dinner, Hugh shared a silly video of himself getting ready for his next video on Instagram.

Check it out below!

Behaving as one does whilst walking down the corridor to the next interview for @wponx @20thcenturyfox #LONDON

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
