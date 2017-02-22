Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Instagram Introduces New Slideshow Feature!

Instagram just launched a cool new slideshow feature!

The new tool will allow you to share up to 10 multimedia files in one post, perfect for those times you want to share lots of pics without clogging your friends’ feeds!

Your followers can now swipe through the pics and videos when they see the blue dots in the corner.

To use the feature, update the app and then select the new icon to upload multiple photos and videos.

You can edit the separate media files and tag friends individually and then select the thumbnail photo you wish to display on your feed.

The feature was officially launched today but will be rolled out to users over the next few weeks.

