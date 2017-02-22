Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 2:01 am

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden accidentally turned on the new Lifetime movie Britney Ever After over the weekend and he hilariously talked about his obsession with the movie during Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show!

The talk show host talked about how actress Natasha Bassett is better suited to play Tiffany Trump in a biopic than Britney.

James also brought up how the film decided not to license any of Britney‘s music and instead made up some fake songs that were not memorable at all.

Make sure to watch the super funny, eight-minute segment!


James Corden Is Obsessed with ‘Britney Ever After’
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Britney Spears, James Corden, Natasha Bassett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here