James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden accidentally turned on the new Lifetime movie Britney Ever After over the weekend and he hilariously talked about his obsession with the movie during Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show!

The talk show host talked about how actress Natasha Bassett is better suited to play Tiffany Trump in a biopic than Britney.

James also brought up how the film decided not to license any of Britney‘s music and instead made up some fake songs that were not memorable at all.

Make sure to watch the super funny, eight-minute segment!



James Corden Is Obsessed with ‘Britney Ever After’