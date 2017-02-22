Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 12:28 pm

Jamie Chung to Play Blink in 'X-Men' Series on Fox

Jamie Chung to Play Blink in 'X-Men' Series on Fox

Jamie Chung just landed the role of Blink in the upcoming X-Men series ordered by Fox!

Blink is a fan-favorite character in the X-Men universe – she can create time warped portals that can teleport both people and objects. She’s described as “sarcastic, lively and a bit of a tomboy,” Variety reports. Blink has been featured in the recent X-Men movies, and has been portrayed by Fan Bingbing.

Bryan Singer, who does the X-Men movies, is also involved in the making of the pilot.

Jamie was previously a series-regular on NBC’s now-cancelled show Believe. She’s also been featured on Once Upon a Time, Gotham, and more.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jamie Chung, Television, X-Men

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here