Jamie Chung to Play Blink in 'X-Men' Series on Fox

Jamie Chung just landed the role of Blink in the upcoming X-Men series ordered by Fox!

Blink is a fan-favorite character in the X-Men universe – she can create time warped portals that can teleport both people and objects. She’s described as “sarcastic, lively and a bit of a tomboy,” Variety reports. Blink has been featured in the recent X-Men movies, and has been portrayed by Fan Bingbing.

Bryan Singer, who does the X-Men movies, is also involved in the making of the pilot.

Jamie was previously a series-regular on NBC’s now-cancelled show Believe. She’s also been featured on Once Upon a Time, Gotham, and more.