Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 11:27 am

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Back at Basketball Practice After ATV Accident - Watch Now!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Back at Basketball Practice After ATV Accident - Watch Now!

Jamie Lynn Spears just shared a video of her daughter Maddie, 8, back at basketball practice after her terrifying ATV accident.

“1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood 🙏🏻,” Jamie Lynn captioned the video of her daughter shooting hoops during her practice.

Maddie was driving an ATV earlier this month when the car flipped and went into a pond. Maddie was submerged underwater for several minutes and was hospitalized for days. It looks like she’s doing so well!

Watch the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Casey Aldridge, Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Aldridge, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here