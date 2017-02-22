Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Back at Basketball Practice After ATV Accident - Watch Now!
Jamie Lynn Spears just shared a video of her daughter Maddie, 8, back at basketball practice after her terrifying ATV accident.
“1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood 🙏🏻,” Jamie Lynn captioned the video of her daughter shooting hoops during her practice.
Maddie was driving an ATV earlier this month when the car flipped and went into a pond. Maddie was submerged underwater for several minutes and was hospitalized for days. It looks like she’s doing so well!
Watch the video below…
— Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 22, 2017