Jason Momoa's Truck Broke Down But Luckily He Had These Two Items With Him!

Jason Momoa takes a phone call while stepping out of a hotel on Tuesday afternoon (February 21) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Earlier in the week, the 37-year-old Aquaman actor posted a photo on Instagram after his truck broke down. Luckily, he had beer and Girl Scout cookies to keep his spirits up while his car was out of commission!

“Truck f*cking broke down but I always keep beer in the yeti and thank god I got @girlscouts cookies. Me and @trevmon27 #tallboysonthecurb. #wishihadguinnessontaprightnow #sureillsharemycookiestrevor. Aloha j,” he captioned the pic. See it below!