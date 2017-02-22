Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 11:05 am

Jason Momoa's Truck Broke Down But Luckily He Had These Two Items With Him!

Jason Momoa's Truck Broke Down But Luckily He Had These Two Items With Him!

Jason Momoa takes a phone call while stepping out of a hotel on Tuesday afternoon (February 21) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Earlier in the week, the 37-year-old Aquaman actor posted a photo on Instagram after his truck broke down. Luckily, he had beer and Girl Scout cookies to keep his spirits up while his car was out of commission!

“Truck f*cking broke down but I always keep beer in the yeti and thank god I got @girlscouts cookies. Me and @trevmon27 #tallboysonthecurb. #wishihadguinnessontaprightnow #sureillsharemycookiestrevor. Aloha j,” he captioned the pic. See it below!

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jason momoa truck broke down 01
jason momoa truck broke down 02
jason momoa truck broke down 03
jason momoa truck broke down 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jason Momoa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Multipass

    Jason is so sexy!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here