Jay Z Becomes First Rap Writer to Be Inducted to Songwriters Hall of Fame!

The 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees have been revealed – and this year, the organization included the first ever rapper, Jay Z!

Also being inducted this year are hit maker Max Martin, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis of The Time, Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Peter Cetera of Chicago, and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

When asked why it took so long to recognize a rapper, producer Nile Rodgers said, “Jay Z was in a space where, even though he’s had more pop albums than anyone else, because he did it through rap, which isn’t considered part of the normal pop music scene.”

Jay Z has written dozens of songs, is a 21-time Grammy winner, and has sold over one hundred million records.

The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 15, in New York.

Click inside to see the full list of songs written by Jay Z…

’03 Bonnie & Clyde

3 Kings (Rick Ross song)

4 da Fam

99 Problems

Ain’t No Nigga

(Always Be My) Sunshine

Anything (Jay-Z song)

Back in the Day (Missy Elliott song)

Back Like That

Big Bad Mamma

Big Chips

Big Pimpin’

Blue Magic (song)

Bring Em Out (song)

Brooklyn Go Hard

Can I Get A…

Can’t Knock the Hustle

Change the Game

The City Is Mine

Clique (song)

Come Fly with Me (Foxy Brown song)

Come On Baby (Saigon song)

Coming Home (Diddy – Dirty Money song)

Crazy in Love

D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)

Dear Summer

Déjà Vu (Beyoncé song)

The Devil Is a Lie

Devil’s Pie

Dirt off Your Shoulder

Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up)

Don’t Let Me Die

Drug Dealers Anonymous

Drunk in Love

Empire State of Mind

Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down

Encore (Jay Z song)

Enough Cryin

Excuse Me Miss

Feelin’ It (Jay-Z song)

Flip Flop Rock

Free Mason (song)

Frontin’

FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt

Get Me Home (song)

Get Throwed

Girl’s Best Friend

Girls, Girls, Girls (Jay-Z song)

Glory (Jay-Z song)

Gotta Have It (song)

Guilty Until Proven Innocent

H•A•M

Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)

Heartbreaker (Mariah Carey song)

Heaven (Jay Z song)

Hey Papi

Hollywood (Jay Z song)

Holy Grail (Jay Z song)

Honey (Jay-Z and R. Kelly song)

Hot Spot (song)

Hot Tottie

Hovi Baby

I Can’t

I Do (Young Jeezy song)

I Got That

I Got the Keys

I Know (Jay-Z song)

I Wanna Rock (Snoop Dogg song)

I’ll Be (song)

I’m a Hustla (song)

In My Lifetime (song)

Is That Your Chick (The Lost Verses)

It’s Alright (Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek song)

Izzo (H.O.V.A.)

Jigga My Nigga

Jigga That Nigga

Jockin’ Jay-Z (Dopeboy Fresh)

Kitty Kat (song)

Know Bout Me

Lemme Get That

Lift Off (song)

Light Up (Drake song)

Lost One

Lost!

Lost+ / Viva la Vida (Live At the 51st Annual Grammy Awards)

Made in America (Jay-Z and Kanye West song)

Maybach Music 1

Meiplé

Memphis Bleek Is…

Minority Report (Jay-Z song)

Money Ain’t a Thang

Money Goes, Honey Stay (When the Money Goes Remix)

Money, Cash, Hoes

Monster (Kanye West song)

Mr. Carter

My Mind Right

Nigga What, Nigga Who (Originator 99)

Niggas in Paris

No Church in the Wild

Numb/Encore

Numbers on the Boards

Oceans (Jay Z song)

On to the Next One

Open Letter (Jay-Z song)

Otis (song)

Part II (On the Run)

Picasso Baby

Pop Style

Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2

Question Existing

Renegade (Jay Z song)

Roc Boys (And the Winner Is)…

Roc-A-Fella Billionaires

Run This Town

Saint Pablo

Seen It All (Young Jeezy song)

Shining (song)

Show Me What You Got

So Appalled

A Star Is Born (Jay-Z song)

Still D.R.E.

Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)

Swagga Like Us

Takeover (song)

Talk That Talk (Rihanna song)

Things That U Do

Tom Ford (song)

Umbrella (song)

Welcome to New York City (song)

What More Can I Say

Who Gon Stop Me

Who You Wit

Why I Love You (Jay-Z and Kanye West song)

The Worst (Jhené Aiko song)

Young Forever