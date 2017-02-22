Jay Z Becomes First Rap Writer to Be Inducted to Songwriters Hall of Fame!
The 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees have been revealed – and this year, the organization included the first ever rapper, Jay Z!
Also being inducted this year are hit maker Max Martin, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis of The Time, Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Peter Cetera of Chicago, and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.
When asked why it took so long to recognize a rapper, producer Nile Rodgers said, “Jay Z was in a space where, even though he’s had more pop albums than anyone else, because he did it through rap, which isn’t considered part of the normal pop music scene.”
Jay Z has written dozens of songs, is a 21-time Grammy winner, and has sold over one hundred million records.
The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 15, in New York.
Click inside to see the full list of songs written by Jay Z…
’03 Bonnie & Clyde
3 Kings (Rick Ross song)
4 da Fam
99 Problems
Ain’t No Nigga
(Always Be My) Sunshine
Anything (Jay-Z song)
Back in the Day (Missy Elliott song)
Back Like That
Big Bad Mamma
Big Chips
Big Pimpin’
Blue Magic (song)
Bring Em Out (song)
Brooklyn Go Hard
Can I Get A…
Can’t Knock the Hustle
Change the Game
The City Is Mine
Clique (song)
Come Fly with Me (Foxy Brown song)
Come On Baby (Saigon song)
Coming Home (Diddy – Dirty Money song)
Crazy in Love
D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)
Dear Summer
Déjà Vu (Beyoncé song)
The Devil Is a Lie
Devil’s Pie
Dirt off Your Shoulder
Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up)
Don’t Let Me Die
Drug Dealers Anonymous
Drunk in Love
Empire State of Mind
Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down
Encore (Jay Z song)
Enough Cryin
Excuse Me Miss
Feelin’ It (Jay-Z song)
Flip Flop Rock
Free Mason (song)
Frontin’
FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
Get Me Home (song)
Get Throwed
Girl’s Best Friend
Girls, Girls, Girls (Jay-Z song)
Glory (Jay-Z song)
Gotta Have It (song)
Guilty Until Proven Innocent
H•A•M
Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)
Heartbreaker (Mariah Carey song)
Heaven (Jay Z song)
Hey Papi
Hollywood (Jay Z song)
Holy Grail (Jay Z song)
Honey (Jay-Z and R. Kelly song)
Hot Spot (song)
Hot Tottie
Hovi Baby
I Can’t
I Do (Young Jeezy song)
I Got That
I Got the Keys
I Know (Jay-Z song)
I Wanna Rock (Snoop Dogg song)
I’ll Be (song)
I’m a Hustla (song)
In My Lifetime (song)
Is That Your Chick (The Lost Verses)
It’s Alright (Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek song)
Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
Jigga My Nigga
Jigga That Nigga
Jockin’ Jay-Z (Dopeboy Fresh)
Kitty Kat (song)
Know Bout Me
Lemme Get That
Lift Off (song)
Light Up (Drake song)
Lost One
Lost!
Lost+ / Viva la Vida (Live At the 51st Annual Grammy Awards)
Made in America (Jay-Z and Kanye West song)
Maybach Music 1
Meiplé
Memphis Bleek Is…
Minority Report (Jay-Z song)
Money Ain’t a Thang
Money Goes, Honey Stay (When the Money Goes Remix)
Money, Cash, Hoes
Monster (Kanye West song)
Mr. Carter
My Mind Right
Nigga What, Nigga Who (Originator 99)
Niggas in Paris
No Church in the Wild
Numb/Encore
Numbers on the Boards
Oceans (Jay Z song)
On to the Next One
Open Letter (Jay-Z song)
Otis (song)
Part II (On the Run)
Picasso Baby
Pop Style
Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2
Question Existing
Renegade (Jay Z song)
Roc Boys (And the Winner Is)…
Roc-A-Fella Billionaires
Run This Town
Saint Pablo
Seen It All (Young Jeezy song)
Shining (song)
Show Me What You Got
So Appalled
A Star Is Born (Jay-Z song)
Still D.R.E.
Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)
Swagga Like Us
Takeover (song)
Talk That Talk (Rihanna song)
Things That U Do
Tom Ford (song)
Umbrella (song)
Welcome to New York City (song)
What More Can I Say
Who Gon Stop Me
Who You Wit
Why I Love You (Jay-Z and Kanye West song)
The Worst (Jhené Aiko song)
Young Forever