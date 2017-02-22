Jennifer Lopez Writes Sweet Birthday Message for Max & Emme

Jennifer Lopez is wishing her twins a happy 9th birthday.

The 47-year-old entertainer took to Instagram where she wrote a sweet message with a collage of photos with Max and Emme.

“Emme and Maximilian…I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life,” J.Lo wrote. “he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day!”

She continued, “You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you…Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme‘s mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!! 💗💙”

