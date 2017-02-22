Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 9:15 pm

Jennifer Lopez Writes Sweet Birthday Message for Max & Emme

Jennifer Lopez Writes Sweet Birthday Message for Max & Emme

Jennifer Lopez is wishing her twins a happy 9th birthday.

The 47-year-old entertainer took to Instagram where she wrote a sweet message with a collage of photos with Max and Emme.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Emme and Maximilian…I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life,” J.Lo wrote. “he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day!”

She continued, “You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you…Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme‘s mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!! 💗💙”

Pictured below: J.Lo celebrates the success of her headlining show on Wednesday evening (February 22) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez max emme birthday 01
jennifer lopez max emme birthday 02

Photos: Denise Truscello, Instagram
Posted to: Emme Muniz, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Max Muniz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here