Jimmy Fallon Debuts Donald Trump News Network On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon jumped back into character as Donald Trump on last night’s (February 21) The Tonight Show episode!

During the skit, the 42-year-old host launched the president’s new (spoof) cable news channel called, fittingly “TNN” aka “Trump Network News.”

“Welcome to TNN, the only news network that is 100% fair and 112% factual,” Jimmy joked.

TNN’s top story was about the tragic events that didn’t happen in Sweden.

Although, as Jimmy put it, “Sweden is still reeling from Friday’s incident that absolutely did happen. Details are still unclear but we’re getting word that it was definitely real, and 100% not made up. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the Swedish men, women, and fish.”

Watch the full skit below…



Donald Trump Unveils Trump News Network