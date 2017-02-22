Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 12:02 am

Karlie Kloss Hosts a Fabulous Fun Fair for Charity to Close Out London Fashion Week!

Karlie Kloss strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the London’s Fabulous Fund Fair hosted by the Naked Heart Foundation on Tuesday night (February 21) at the Roundhouse in London, England.

The 24-year-old model stunned in a glittery, sheer dress as she co-hosted the event.

Other celebs spotted at the event were Lily Donaldson, Liv Tyler, Justine Skye, Pixie Lott and fiance Oliver Chesire, and Lara Stone.

The event raised money for the foundation which helps develop support services for families raising children with special needs while closing out London’s Fashion Week.

Karlie is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Kurt Geiger shoes for the event.

karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 01
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 02
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 03
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 04
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 05
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 06
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 07
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 08
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 09
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 10
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 11
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 12
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 13
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 14
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 15
karlie kloss hosts fabulous fun fair 16

Photos: Getty, Dave Benett
Posted to: Justine Skye, Karlie Kloss, Lara Stone, Lily Donaldson, Liv Tyler, Oliver Cheshire, Pixie Lott, Sheer

