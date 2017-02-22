Karlie Kloss Hosts a Fabulous Fun Fair for Charity to Close Out London Fashion Week!

Karlie Kloss strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the London’s Fabulous Fund Fair hosted by the Naked Heart Foundation on Tuesday night (February 21) at the Roundhouse in London, England.

The 24-year-old model stunned in a glittery, sheer dress as she co-hosted the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

Other celebs spotted at the event were Lily Donaldson, Liv Tyler, Justine Skye, Pixie Lott and fiance Oliver Chesire, and Lara Stone.

The event raised money for the foundation which helps develop support services for families raising children with special needs while closing out London’s Fashion Week.

Karlie is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Kurt Geiger shoes for the event.

15+ pictures inside of stars at the event…